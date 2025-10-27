Gainsborough Trinity keep their focus ahead of huge FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley

Excitement is building to fever pitch for Gainsborough Trinity ahead of their huge FA Cup first round home tie with League Two side Accrington Stanley in front of the live TNT Sports cameras on Sunday (5.15).

But boss Russ Wilcox is delighted they did not let that excitement distract them from matters in hand as a 2-1 away win at Redditch United on Saturday also booked them an FA Trophy second round tie at home to National League North Alfreton Town in a fortnight.

After a goalless first half, Lewis Butroid quickly cancelled out Tyler Buck's opener before Sisa Tuntulwana won it with nine minutes to go.

“It tells you a lot of about this group's mentality to be able to refocus and do what we've done today as all the talk has been about the Accrington game, especially going a goal down again,” said Wilcox.

Trintiy celebrate after the win at Redditch - now for the FA Cup.

“We seem to do that a lot in cup games. I think 2-1 is our favourite scoreline in cup competitions.

“We gave away a crazy goal, but we then showed character and were quickly back in the game.”

Trinity have made the FA Cup first round for the second season in a row – an 18-year first – after a 3-1 replay win away at Hartlepool United in the fourth qualifying round.

“We are doing a lot right at the moment,” said Wilcox.

“We are in good form and really looking forward to Sunday.

“We know how difficult it's going to be against a full time team from three leagues above us. But this group never say die. We know it's a special game but we need to keep our feet on the ground, do things properly and, it's a cup tie so who knows?

“Anything can happen and there is no pressure on us at all.

“We've already sold 1,500 tickets and everyone is excited now.

“Even if you support Doncaster Rovers or Lincoln City or any nearby club. You play on the Saturday but we are playing on Sunday. Come on down and see what we are about.”

Goalscorer Butroid added: “We could have easily gone through the motions at Redditch with next week to look forward to, but that's not this group. We want the fans to be loud and get behind us against Accrington - we have earned your support and your support has deserved the reward of this cup tie. I am sure it will be a special day.”