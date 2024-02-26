Gainsborough Trinity Ladies are held by Oughtibridge WM but remain title favourites

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having gone behind against Oughtibridge WM Women, Liam McNulty's side showed great character and levelled through Nadina Green's long range effort, in a dominant second half showing where the Holy Blues camped in the opposition half but couldn't add to their tally in the 1-1 draw.

Now, with 15 points up for grabs, four ahead of second placed Dronfield Town, the Ladies are hopefully of securing the league title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Sunday's opponents are also next in the fixture schedule, as the Trinity Ladies travel to Sheffield to take on Oughtibridge who remain third, six points back, but with two games in hand.

Trinity celebrate Nadina Green's equaliser.

Women's football in Gainsborough is most certainly on the up. The weekend prior 175 people were in attendance as the Ladies just failed to book their place in the Lincolnshire Women's County Cup Final at Roses Sports Ground