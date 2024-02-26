Gainsborough Trinity Ladies are held by Oughtibridge WM but remain title favourites
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having gone behind against Oughtibridge WM Women, Liam McNulty's side showed great character and levelled through Nadina Green's long range effort, in a dominant second half showing where the Holy Blues camped in the opposition half but couldn't add to their tally in the 1-1 draw.
Now, with 15 points up for grabs, four ahead of second placed Dronfield Town, the Ladies are hopefully of securing the league title.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last Sunday's opponents are also next in the fixture schedule, as the Trinity Ladies travel to Sheffield to take on Oughtibridge who remain third, six points back, but with two games in hand.
Women's football in Gainsborough is most certainly on the up. The weekend prior 175 people were in attendance as the Ladies just failed to book their place in the Lincolnshire Women's County Cup Final at Roses Sports Ground
Despite early goals from captain Lauren Crellin and Izzy Anderson, Stamford went on to book their place in the final against Lincoln United, who beat Lincoln City in the other semi-final, played at Ashby Avenue this weekend.