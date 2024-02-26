Register
Gainsborough Trinity Ladies are held by Oughtibridge WM but remain title favourites

Gainsborough Trinity Ladies remain in pole position, with five games to play in the East Midlands Regional Women's Football League, writes Rob Hughes.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 15:32 GMT
Having gone behind against Oughtibridge WM Women, Liam McNulty's side showed great character and levelled through Nadina Green's long range effort, in a dominant second half showing where the Holy Blues camped in the opposition half but couldn't add to their tally in the 1-1 draw.

Now, with 15 points up for grabs, four ahead of second placed Dronfield Town, the Ladies are hopefully of securing the league title.

Last Sunday's opponents are also next in the fixture schedule, as the Trinity Ladies travel to Sheffield to take on Oughtibridge who remain third, six points back, but with two games in hand.

Trinity celebrate Nadina Green's equaliser.Trinity celebrate Nadina Green's equaliser.
Women's football in Gainsborough is most certainly on the up. The weekend prior 175 people were in attendance as the Ladies just failed to book their place in the Lincolnshire Women's County Cup Final at Roses Sports Ground

Despite early goals from captain Lauren Crellin and Izzy Anderson, Stamford went on to book their place in the final against Lincoln United, who beat Lincoln City in the other semi-final, played at Ashby Avenue this weekend.