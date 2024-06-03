Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gainsborough Trinity Community Football Club, the club's community arm, has announced an exciting new partnership with Think Respect, a campaign dedicated to combating workforce abuse, towards public-facing workers.

For the 2024/25 season, Think Respect will be sponsoring the Gainsborough Trinity Women's team, reflecting a shared commitment to promoting respect and fairness.

Blues manager, Liam McNulty said: “It's great to have Think Respect on board as our title sponsor for the 2024/25 season.

“The level of commitment to the club that they have shown by sponsoring both the home and the away shirts is outstanding.

Gainsborough Trinity land new sponsorship deal.

“There have been some massive developments behind the scenes this season within the Women's team.

“There is real ambition to drive the team on to the next level and the support from Think Respect is going to really help with that.”

Committe member, Lex Harvey-Bryn echoed McNulty's sentiments, saying: “We are incredibly grateful to Think Respect for their backing, for this upcoming season.

“Their commitment to preventing abuse and promoting respect in the workforce resonates deeply with our club's values.

“We are passionate about creating a community that embraces fairness, respect, and good sportsmanship. Partnering with think.respect, which is making a real impact in preventing the mistreatment of workers, is a significant step forward for us.”

The Think Respect campaign focuses on empowering the workforce and influencing a change in attitudes towards public-facing workers.

Over 60 per cent of these workers experience abuse on a weekly basis, highlighting the urgent need for initiatives like this.

This exciting, new collaboration will also provide all Gainsborough Trinity Community Football Club Juniors, with free training tops and tee shirts

“This collaboration is more than just sponsorship,” added Harvey-Bryn.

“It represents a unified effort to cultivate environments where everyone, from players to staff, are treated with respect and dignity.

Together, we are sending a clear message against bullying and abuse, whether in the workplace or on the pitch. We are committed to creating safe spaces and starting important discussions about respect, dignity, and fairness.”

Adrian Tatun, communications director for Think Respect, said: “Think Respect is proud to sponsor Gainsborough Trinity Women's team and the wider Gainsborough Trinity Community Football Club this year, fostering community spirit through sport and highlighting the significance of our cause. “Together, we bring people closer, championing respect and unity on and off the field.”