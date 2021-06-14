Gainsborough Trinity make Charlie Jemson their ninth summer signing

Gainsborough Trinity new-boy Charlie Jemson battles for a header while playing for Worksop Town.

Jemson has joined from Worksop Town and has also had spells at

Peterborough Sports, Coalville Town, Ilkeston Town and Tamworth, whom he played for against Trinity back in the 2018/19 season, he also lists Ilkeston Town amongst his former clubs.

He said: "I have followed the club a bit, having played here before and I am very happy to be at a great club like Gainsborough.

"This is a new challenge for me and I am looking to hit the ground running.

"The move came out of nowhere, but in a good way. It is a pleasure to be here.

"It has been a bumpy road, we are all missing football and want to full normal season.

Trinity head coach Tom Shaw said the signing would give the team a more physical presence.

“We are really pleased to have secured Charlie for next season,” he said.

"We have recruited a lot of athleticism in the group to this point and we felt the squad needed more robustness and physicality to enable us to compete effectively in both boxes and to dominate direct play.

"Charlie is a strong, aggressive centre-half who covers the ground well and his attributes will help us execute our style with and without the ball."

Shaw was also quick to praise the leadership skills Jemson will bring to the club.

He added: "He is a very competitive young man who is a natural leader, with great winning behaviours.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and having watched him as a young player at Nottingham Forest and more recently during a successful spell at Worksop, he loves football, loves the fight and he is a player you would want in your team and not up against you.

"There are parts to his game I think I can help him with technically and tactically, but his hunger to join Gainsborough and his desire to improve make him an exciting player to be joining our ranks with great experience for his age already."