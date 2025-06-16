Gainsborough Trinity Player of the Year Will Lancaster agrees new deal to stay with the Holy Blues

Multiple Gainsborough Trinity player of the year award winner for 2024/25 Will Lancaster has agreed a new one-year deal to stay at the club.

It was perfect news for boss Russ Wilcox in a week when his leading scorer and talisman Dec Howe announced he was moving on.

The capture of 22-year-old cultured, ball-playing centre back Lancaster is a key piece of business in many supporters' eyes and further demonstrates the growth and development within the squad.

“I am delighted Will has decided to commit to the next chapter with us,” said Wilcox.

“He and the squad had an outstanding season, creating so many special memories.

“We have put together another really competitive squad for the season ahead that we feel, with hard work, can compete at the right end of the table.”

Lancaster said: "I am really happy to have signed another year at Gainsborough.

“After such a good season last year, we're all going to be trying to go one better and I just can't wait to get going for pre-season and get back with the lads.”

In his first season at the Kal Group Stadium, Lancaster almost cleaned up at the End of Season Presentation Night, scooping Young Player of the Season, Supporters’ Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Manager’s Player of the Season.

Lancaster's goalscoring exploits, and calm assuredness on the ball had long before earnt him plaudits amongst the Trinity faithful.

But his popularity soared on Saturday, 2nd November, when he popped up on 90+6 minutes to score the crucial goal against Hednesford Town to take the Emirates FA Cup tie into extra-time.

Seven goals in 54 games from defence and captaining the side on a number of occasions, Lancaster only missed one match, the 2-0 defeat away at Prescot Cables, during the entirety of the 2024/25 season, having arrived on the eve of the campaign.

Scoring on his home debut in a 3-1 win over Morpeth, he also scored the late winner away at Leek Town on August Bank Holiday Monday.

He was also on the scoresheet when he hit the equaliser, before Dec Howe's late winner away at Mickleover. And he also netted in the 1-1 draw away at FC United in the fog.

A former Barnsley FC youth product, Lancaster spent time with Bradford Park Avenue the year prior, featuring primarily as a midfielder, before Wilcox converted him to central defence.