Gainsborough Trinity prepare for curtain raiser against Witton Albion

Trinity kick off their season on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

After two unfinished campaigns and a change of manager, Tom Shaw' s new-look squad will be hoping to get off to a winning start at the Northolme this weekend.

Having rebuilt the side following the departure of Curtis Woodhouse, Shaw will be keen to see how his side look in competitive action.

The contest kicks off at 3pm.

With action coming thick and fast, the Holy Blues will return to action on Tuesday evening, travelling to face Mickleover for what looks to be another stern test (KO 7.45pm).