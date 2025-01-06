Gainsborough Trinity pull off major FA Trophy shock with win over National League leaders York City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity have landed a home Isuzu FA Trophy Fifth Round tie against either Woking or Radcliffe after they pulled off the biggest upset of the competition this year, defying a 63-place gap to beat National League table-topping visitors York City and make the last 16.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading scorer Declan Howe was the hero with his strike on the hour sealing a 1-0 win.

Saturday's tie between Woking, who are 17th in the National League, and Radcliffe, who sit in the National League North relegation zone, was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity boss Russ Wilcox said: “The biggest thing I wanted ahead of the draw was to be at home, and to be drawn as the first ball was brilliant.

Trinity celebrate Dec Howe's winner against York.

"After that, at this stage in the competition you just have to be happy with whoever you get paired with.

"It's incredible that we are still in the competition.

"It's another great draw for the fans and an opportunity to get another really good home crowd behind us. Let's see if we can take another step forwards in the Trophy.

“Saturday was a great victory for everyone involved - the supporters and definitely the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were absolutely delighted to go in at 0-0. You know then you are still in the game – and then we put our foot on the gas a bit in the second half.

“We created some really good chances, especially after Dec’s goal, and pressed them a little higher. And I felt we were good value for the win.”

Wilcox remained calm, making just one change to the side defeated by Worksop Town on New Year’s Day, Javelle Clarke coming in for Joe Stacey, as he kept faith in the rearguard that has served him so well this season.

The cup-tied Curtis Durose was not eligible to be in the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bumper crowd at the Kal Group Stadium were treated to an entertaining game that was finely poised at the break, chances coming at either end of the half for Trinity's lower ranked ‘cup-kings'.

Ashley Jackson had his close range effort turned behind for a corner by Rory Watson before minutes from the break, Jordan Helliwell got on the end of a ball from Sisa Tuntulwana after excellent play from the scorer Howe, Helliwell just unable to find the telling finish.

Trinity had at times rode their luck in the first half Tyrece Sinclair warming the palms of Dylan Wharton in the Gainsborough goal, and the former Sheffield United youngster having to make himself big to make some key blocks to keep the score goalless.

York dominated the possession, though most of it was between their centre-backs and in their own half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Fadera was making his first start for City, and should have marked it with the game’s opener.

He could not get on the end of a teasing ball across the box, with an open goal gaping just a couple yards in front of him.

Fadera next curled an effort from outside the box just wide of Dylan Wharton’s far post, letting another chance go begging and Sinclair forced a fine save, before Antigua and Barbuda international Ashley Nathaniel George rolled one at the Trinity shot-stopper towards the end of the half.

A slower-paced start to the second half roared into life when Gainsborough pounced on a mistake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Preston pressurised Rory Watson in the York goal, leading to him mislaying a pass out from the edge of his box.

Howe latched onto the loose ball, striding into the box and rifling an effort beyond the reaches of the York keeper.

Howe, whose brother Callum was left out of City’s travelling match-day squad, went close twice more.

He forced a fingertip save, and put one the wrong side of the woodwork in quick succession, as the hosts refused to sit back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hinshelwood made a raft of changes, but none of the substitutions reaped the rewards he was looking for, as the Minstermen were unable to find a way back into the game.

Trinity had their backs to the walls, but looked lively on the counter attack as high-flying York ran out of ideas.

And, in seeing out the game, Wilcox’s men reached the last 16 of the premier non-league competition for the first time since a run to the semi-finals, back in 2013.

The next round will be played on Saturday, 1st February with a prize fund offering of £6,000 for winning clubs and £1,750 for the losing teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the Holy Blues' scheduled home game against Whitby Town in the Northern Premier League that day will need to be rearranged.

Saturday's win saw Trinity pick up their third clean sheet of the competition on Saturday, adding to those collected against Kettering Town (2-0) and National League North play-off chasers Chester.(1-0). Added to that is the 4-1 win away at Clitheroe and a 2-1 home victory against Rushall Olympic.

The Fifth Round game will be the Blues' 13th cup tie of the season, and sixth in the Trophy alone.