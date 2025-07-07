Gainsborough Trinity return for opening pre-season games

Gainsborough Trinity's busy pre-season fixture schedule is now underway, with the Holy Blues having taken to the pitch for the first time on Tuesday night when they made the trip to Doncaster based Club Thorne.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickly following that is Saturday’s game against Bottesford Town at the Barrett Steel Stadium before their first home pre-season friendly on Tuesday night, when they entertain a strong Grimsby Town side managed by David Artell.

Trinity boss Russ Wilcox clearly outlined the goal of pre-season, saying: “We are only five sessions in and the players and staff are all working hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We managed an 11 v 11 game at Roses on Saturday, in preparation for our first friendly at Club Thorne, but the pre-season is all about being ready for August 9th.

Football returns to the Northolme next Tuesday with the visit of Grimsby Town.

“I’m looking forward to the fixtures so we can then plan and prepare, but before then, hopefully we will see a good following for the first couple of away games.”

With the likes of the last two season's top scorer Declan Howe moving into the full time game, Dylan Cogill making the step up to National League North with play-off winners Worksop, and others leaving, including Bailey Conway (Cleethorpes) Dylan Wharton (Ilkeston) and Joe Stacey (Emley), Wilcox has been busy over the summer, heading into pre-season with 16 players already signed up for the new campaign.

It includes an excellent core of the group that enjoyed fantastic successes in the cup competitions and narrowly missed out on a play-off place at the end of a gruelling 55 competitive game season, and Wilcox also has added three vastly experienced players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotshot Jonny Margetts joined following his Kings Lynn departure and fellow forward Frank Mulhern (ex-Scarbrough) and versatile defender Adam Crookes have also put pen to paper after leaving York City at the start of the summer.

Making it a quintet of fresh faces is the addition of centre back, Harrison Beeden, who comes to Gainsborough with good NPL experience, making 40+ appearances in each of the last two seasons for Whitby Town and Lancaster City.

Adding this calibre of player, whilst retaining: David Robson, Ashley Jackson, Aaron Simpson, George Hornshaw Will Lancaster, Sisa Tuntulwana, Jordan Helliwell, Lewis Butroid, Bobby Johnson, Javelle Clarke, Fraser Preston and Curtis Durose; early in the summer, there is certainly the feeling of continuity and familiarity about the group.

Tickets for the Grimsby fixture are available to purchase online via the club ticketing portal HERE.​​​​​​​