Gainsborough Trinity secure deal to keep hitman Declan Howe at the club next season

The in-form front man, who has been the catalyst for the Holy Blues’ upturn in form, pledged his future to the club on Sunday afternoon.

Boasting an impressive 21 goals in 30 games, since his September arrival, including 11 in his last 10 games, the on-fire hitman cannot wait to see what the new season has in store with a full pre-season under his belt.

He said: “We had a bad start to the season before I came in.

Declan Howe with boss Russ Wilcox.

“So if we can eliminate that next season, then we can be up there and have ambitions to compete.

“I don't think we're a million miles away and if we can strengthen what we've got, we'll be in with a good shout next season.”

Four games still remain in the season for Howe and his team mates and with four goals required to equal Clayton Donaldson's benchmark from last season's play-off side, the challenge is certainly there for Gainsborough's No.10 - particularly with his penchant for doubles.

He has already netted five braces amongst his tally this season already.

Securing the services of his talismanic striker, Gainsborough manager, Russ Wilcox said: “I'm absolutely delighted to get Dec tied down for next season.

“It's a massive boost - and hopefully now others will follow suit."

Squad retention continues ahead of the new season, as Howe joins fellow forward Dayle Southwell as being the first two players to be confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Trinity lost for only the second time in 10 games on Saturday, all but ending their play-off ambitions as home side Lancaster City came back from behind to win 2-1.

Dayle Southwell had given Trinity the perfect start with a goal inside the first 73 seconds.

But they were unable to add to their tally, despite starting on the front foot and were ultimately beaten by two second half goals, one from the penalty spot.