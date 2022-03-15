Gainsborough Trinity manager Tom Shaw faces some big games ahead in the relegation battle.

The 2-1 defeat at Ashton United leaves Tom Shaw’s men looking firmly over their shoulders as the season’s end draws ever nearer and the sides below Gainsborough with games in hand threaten to catch them in the league standings.

This weekend, Trinity host Nantwich Town, looking to their impressive home form as a salvation having only lost twice on their own patch all season, their visitors sitting only two places and one point above them in the standings.

Last weekend saw Trinity start well at Ashton, Jovon Makama in particular causing the Robins problems with his pace and close control.

Indeed, it was the on loan Lincoln City man who would break the deadlock on 19 as Makama beat three players and cut in to finish right footed past the goalkeeper for his seventh Trinity goal in 13 starts.

However, Ashton levelled when Harry Coates found room in the box to head home Jack Redshaw's free-kick for 1-1 at the break.

Gainsborough would ultimately be made to pay for missed chances as the hosts struck their winner as the game entered second-half stoppage time.

Ashton struck late to break the Trinity resolve. Tom Bentham slid Florian Yorsian through and he slotted under Matt Yates as the board registered three additional minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, Trinity now know the date and time for their Bluefin Lincolnshire County Cup Final against Scunthorpe United.

Scunthorpe’s The Sands Venue Stadium will host the clash on Tuesday, April 5, the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

On the way to the final, Gainsborough saw off Lincoln City in the quarter-final, Curtis Morrison and Ben Morris netting the goals on the night.

The Holy Blues then went on to beat visitors Boston United thanks to goals from Tom Cursons and trialist centre-back Jonathan Erhabor.

Scunthorpe narrowly beat Spalding 2-1 to book their place in the final, with a trialist and Tom Pugh on the mark for the Iron.