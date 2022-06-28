Gainsborough Trinity sign former Nottingham Forest youth team skipper and an attacking midfielder

Andrew Wright (left) in action for Matlock Town against Sheffield United.

Midfielders Danny Meadows and Andrew Wright have joined up with the Holy Blues as joint-managers Neal Bishop and Damon Parkinson continue building their squad following their recent appointment.

Wright, who was a regular in the Mickleover squad that finished above Gainsborough in the NPL last season, also lists Matlock Town and Grantham Town among his former employers.

Parkinson told Trinity’s official website: “I have known Andrew for a long time and he has always been a player I liked. He is an intelligent player and plays on the front foot.

"He also has a good goal scoring record from midfield and has scored some special goals. Hopefully we will see a couple of them next season."

Meadows, 29, was most recently with the newly-named Newark & Sherwood United and was coached by Parkinson at Newark Town.

He also spent two years with Alfreton Town earlier in his career after previously captaining Nottingham Forest’s youth team, then moving on to Boston United and Grantham Town, where he scored 12 goals in 56 games before moving to his home town of Newark.

Parkinson said: “We are really pleased to have Danny with us. He has played at this level and above in the past.

"He understands what Bish and I expect and understands what the club is about. He has loads of ability and will add some more goals and creativity from midfield to the group."

Meanwhile, Gainsborough Trinity’s home ground has been renamed in memory of Dave Longstaff, director of the stadium’s sponsors Martin & Co, who sadly passed away in May. It will now be known as the Dave Longstaff Martin & Co Arena.

A club statement said: “Dave, his family and Martin and Co, Gainsborough have recently been loyal and generous sponsors of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club and all parties believe the name change provides a fitting tribute to Dave and his family. Being able to do this in his honour enables everyone to pay tribute to a true Gainsborough gentleman, gone too soon.”