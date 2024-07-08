Gainsborough Trinity sign keeper Ollie Battersby in busy weekend at the club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gainsborough Trinity have been busy over the weekend, launching their new playing kit for the new season, completing a 14th player registration and bringing to a close the mini run of volunteer days at their Kal Group Stadium home.

Arriving from league rivals Guiseley is 22-year-old goalkeeper Ollie Battersby.

The former Grimsby Town youth made nearly 40 appearances last season, and is determined to secure a first team spot.

“I've come here to be number one. I haven't come to sit on the bench,” he said. “I've had a few conversations with Russ since the end of the season.

Lewis Butroid, Dayle Southwell, Josh Render and Bobby Johnson show off the new kits, available to buy online.

“He has spoken to me about the ambitions of the club and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I have big ambitions myself, so hopefully I can build on the form the team showed towards the back end of last season.”

Blues' Manager, Russ Wilcox, was delighted to add a second quality keeper to the fold, following last season's well documented troubles in that position.

“Ollie has good pedigree after starting out at his hometown club Grimsby Town,” he said.

“He’s had lots of experience in non-league, plus playing a full season last year at Guiseley.

“I now have two quality keepers to choose from with Josh Render also signed on a permanent contract.

“It’s imperative we have two goalkeepers at the club this season to create competition and help drive up standards. It will also help to provide consistency.”

The trilogy of Volunteer Days at the ground came to an end of Saturday, with players and management coming along to lend a hand. Alongside the boss, skipper Dylan Cogill and senior players Bobby Johnson and Dayle Southwell picked up a paint brush and Wilcox was in his element as he gave the Northolme playing surface a fresh trim.

Meanwhile, the club are still searching for sponsors for the yellow and black away kit – contact chairman Dave Horsley on 07971 022024.