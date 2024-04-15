Gainsborough Trinity sign up quartet early for next season
And, following hot on the heels of top scorer Declan Howe last week, midfielders Bailey Conway and Bobby Johnson have penned deals for 2024/25, as have versatile left-peggers Ashley Jackson and Lewis Butroid.
A productive training session last week saw the quintet put pen to paper, with the football club releasing news of the signings over the course of the week.
First to be confirmed was tenacious midfielder Bailey Conway. A real fan favourite, Conway returned to Gainsborough for a second spell from League rivals Guiseley.
Nailing down a regular first team spot and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, boss Russ Wilcox said: “He's a key signing for us. He gives us so much desire, energy and commitment. I am really pleased to get him nailed down for next season.”
Ash Jackson was next to be unveiled. The experienced defender, who was one of Wilcox's first signings, arriving initially on loan from Scarborough, establishing himself as one of the senior members of the squad, and chipping in with some crucial goals from the back.
“Ash is a real voice in the dressing room,” said Wilcox. “He brings a wealth of experience, and is a great example to the younger members of the group.”
Local lad Lewis Butroid was announced early Monday morning.
Wiclox said of the former Scunthorpe United and Farsley player: “He brings great energy, a great left foot, and great set piece delivery. He is another versatile player, who trains well, with an excellent attitude. He’s another great addition to the squad.”
The last of the four retentions unveiled this week was Bobby Johnson, the Summer recruit, who has flourished in the middle of the park under the watchful eye of Wilcox.
“I am delighted that Bobby has signed a new deal,” said the manager.
“He brings experience from playing at a higher level, quality with the ball, energy and commitment to the cause.”
The Holy Blues put in another stunning performance at the weekend, defeating play-off chasing Hyde United, 4-1, Declan Howe again netting a brace, Ashley Jackson and George Hornshaw also on target.
Both teams ended the game with 10 men, as Connor Shanks for Trinity and Shakeel Jones-Griffiths saw red in separate incidents before Hyde scored a stoppage time consolation through substitute Manesse Mampala.