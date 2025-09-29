Gainsborough Trinity survive late onslaught to progress in FA Cup at Dunston UTS

Gainsborough Trinity edged into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at NPL East side Dunston UTS on Saturday.

Jonny Margetts and Javelle Clarke put Trinity in charge, but the home side rallied late on, scoring a late consolation before David Robson pulled off a crucial late save to prevent the game from going to an unwanted replay.

Margetts was a welcome boost to a starting XI that saw the unfortunate George Hornshaw miss out, the only change from the side beaten seven days earlier by Hednesford.

Lewis Butroid was also back from injury, but he had to make do with a spot on the bench as he continues his return to full fitness.

Trinity score at Dunston in Saturday's FA Cup tie. Photo by Tommy Cox.

Trinity looked lively in the opening exchanges and Margetts lashed half a yard over the bar from 12 yards out.

On 212 minutes, Will Lancaster stepped out from the back.

Going on a mazy run, Trinity appeared to get an element of good fortune.

Looking to play the ball out to the left, a Dunston player challenged the Gainsborough man and the ball fell for Margetts to his right in an offside position.

Like all good strikers, he put the ball in the net, questions to be asked afterwards.

With the flag up, Trinity felt the ball had been diverted into Margetts’ path by a home defender.

And after consultation with his assistant, the man in the middle agreed with that consensus and the goal was awarded.

A Preston corner was swung in towards Bobby Johnson, who looked to sweep a volley goalwards, but his contact was too clean as his effort sailed over the bar.

Then Fraser flashed a ball across the face of goal and Margetts could only find the sidenetting.

With nothing to lose, the hosts came out looking to find a way back into the game after the break.

Trinity made a double change on 65 minutes, replacing Tuntulwana and Preston with Jacob McLoughlin and Lewis Butroid.

And with that, Trinity got the vital second goal on 73 minutes. Jackson found Butroid hugging the left hand touchline. Able to get on the half turn, his chipped ball into the path of Margetts sent the striker away down the left.

And unselfishly, he squared for strike partner Clarke to turn home from close range, giving Russ Wilcox’s men valuable breathing room.

Margetts had an effort ruled out by the officials as the hosts continued to throw everything at the Holy Blues and finally pulled one back in the 90th minute.

Gainsborough failed to deal with a free kick from the right.and the ball sat up invitingly for Wil Shaw to volley home through a crowded box.

The home side sensed a way back into the tie – and with the game ticking into four additional minutes of added time, Dunston felt they could take the game to what had seemed an unlikely replay.

And when UTS were awarded a freekick in a dangerous position to the left of centre, JJ O'Donnell stood over the ball.

His effort up and over the wall was destined for the bottom corner but for the heroics of Robson, diving full length to his right to turn the ball behind.