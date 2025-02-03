Gainsborough Trinity proudly reflected on a season of cup success after they exited the Isuzu FA Trophy at the hands of visiting National League Woking on Saturday.

The Surrey-based outfit, who have won the competition a record three times, won 3-0 to move within two victories of a return to Wembley, and the gulf in class on the day was evident to the 1,007 on the Northolme,

Holy Blues boss, Russ Wilcox was in reflective mood as he looked back on his side's cup run as a whole.

“It’s all about the journey,” he said.

Trinity and Woking in the heat of FA Trophy battle on Saturday.

“It was a disappointing day against a really good team who caused us so many problems with their rotation, their wide men coming inside and their midfield players making runs.”

Gainsborough have enjoyed success in the two premier cup competitions, reaching the Second Round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in 72 years and the Trophy Fifth Round for the first time in 12 years.

“It was a tough day at the office,” said Wilcox.

“But the bigger picture is we’ve reached the last 16 in the Trophy, the Second Round in the FA Cup, and played 13 cup games, bringing in an awful lot of money into the football club which will help us moving forward.”

“They are two leagues above us and full time, and it showed physicality wise and with their quality.

“We were second best all over the pitch.

“I know we beat York, I know we beat Chester and I know we beat Rushall, but Saturday was a game too far – and credit to them for that.

“You want to be open, you want to be expansive, which I think we have been this season, but when you come up against real quality it’s difficult to do that.

“We were in the game for 30 minutes, but the first goal unfortunately goes their way. And the first goals, as we know, are so crucial.”

He added: “The group demonstrated a willingness to work and a desire to compete, but the fixtures have maybe caught up with us a bit.

“With a rare, free midweek now we will still come in and train, but it will be good not to have a big travel on Tuesday night, with a three hour travel after the lads have been in at work.

“We’ll get the right load into the players, so that they are fresh for the upcoming games at Hyde United on Saturday and Warrington Rylands a week on Tuesday.”

Trinity have 17 league games left, in a hectic final three months of the season, with 51 points up for grabs, and seven points separating ninth to 19th – anything could happen.