Gainsborough Trinity to back Stamp It Out campaign with new shirt and show of solidarity

As the first team in the football pyramid to throw their support behind the campaign, Trinity are set to wear a bespoke, one-off kit, based around the charity's logo and colours for their Pitching In Northern Premier League clash against Whitby Town on Saturday, 2nd March.

Following a rise in instances of abuse, since Covid, a Respect the Workforce Week is set to launch a first of its kind conflict avoidance training course that will help many of the public facing sector, deal with potentially difficult scenarios.

Backing the project, the football club, acting as a valuable vehicle to get the campaign's message heard, is set to demonstrate a united front in support of Stamp It Out.

Prior to the game, members of the first team, Women's team and U10s teams will walk out together in a show of solidarity, donning the stylish white, black and red kits, available to purchase from Kitlocker in the lead up to the game.

Women’s manager and chairman of Community Football at Trinity Liam McNutly said:“It’s a massive honour and privilege to have both the women’s and youth teams joining with the men’s first team for this landmark day.

“It’s fantastic that as a club we are represented by all three areas of the football club showing we are united in the message that abuse at any level wont be tolerated. It has to stop and it's up to all of us to 'Stamp it Out'.

“We are one town, one club, one Trinity - but more importantly, we are all human and everyone deserves to be shown respect.