Gainsborough Trinity trio quick to commit future to the club
Jordan Helliwell, Lewis Butroid and Bobby Johnson all made over 40 appearances in a successful season for the Holy Blues.
The early movement in the squad is a clear statement of intent from the Holy Blues, as they seek to build on progress made in the previous season.
Speaking after the club confirmed a fresh wave of re-signings, Wilcox expressed his satisfaction at the continued loyalty and belief shown by his players.
“Players committing to another season with Gainsborough Trinity speaks volumes about the direction we’re heading in. It shows we’re creating something special here,” said Wilcox.
The group of re-signed players includes several key starters from last season’s core. Their commitment to the club reflects both the culture Wilcox has cultivated at the Kal Group Stadium and the ambitions held for the new campaign.
Under Wilcox’s stewardship, Trinity have steadily grown more competitive.
Last season saw encouraging performances, solid defensive displays, and a clear sense of purpose in their style of play. The decision of senior players to extend their stays adds both experience and continuity to a side aiming to make a serious impact next season.
“There’s a lot to be said for consistency,” Wilcox added.
“When you can keep your key players together, it provides a platform to develop both tactically and culturally.
“The lads know what’s expected of them, and they know what it means to wear the shirt.”
This commitment also reflects the strong bonds within the squad. Off the pitch, the team has forged a tight-knit group, with camaraderie that has translated into grit and determination during matchdays.