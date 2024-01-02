Gainsborough Trinity win over Worksop Town sets new benchmark says boss Russ Wilcox

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox said the 2-0 New Year's Day win over high-flying Worksop Town was now the benchmark for his side going forwards.

Trinity win over Worksop is a new benchmark says boss.

Wilcox was delighted to see his side withstand some huge pressure from the Tigers and bounce back from Boxing Day's 4-0 hammering at Stafford Rangers.

“That is the benchmark moving forwards for the next 18 games,” he said.

“It just shows you if you work hard you get rewarded.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think we just came off that a bit in December but we were certainly back on track in abundance against Worksop.

“The lads were magnificent and it was a great performance against an excellent outfit.

“You look at the squad that Craig Parry has put together there and he has done an outstanding job – promotion last year and third this year. He couldn't have done a better job for the club.

“So for us to compete against them, win and get a clean sheet was terrific.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We had a bit of luck along the way. But you get lucky when you get blocks in and bodies on the line and your keeper does well for you.

“We scored two good goals and I think we deserved the three points and saw the game out well.”

Lewis Butroid put the Holy Blues ahead from a 36th minute free kick.

And there were emtional celebrations from Fraser Preston after netting the second goal on 64 minutes to mark a return from an eight month injury nightmare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the ball hit the net, Preston headed straight for physio Jon Whitehorne, who had helped nuture Preston back to full fitness.

Wilcox said: “To get 75 minutes out of Fraser today was a massive credit to him as a person – he looked in good shape.

“To get a goal as well on his first start will only help his confidence going forwards.