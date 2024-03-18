Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“If you had said 10 games ago that we would win seven and have collected 21 points from 30, I would have bitten your hand off,” he said.

“For the first 25 minutes on Saturday, that's the best we have played away from home this season.

“We moved the ball, put them under pressure, passed with a purpose and created opportunities. Their keeper has had a worldie.

Russ Wilcox - pleased with how far Trinity have come, despite defeat on Saturday.

“We just needed to get our noses in front - something we've done well of late.”

Trinity were undone with something of a sucker-punch, before being hit nine minutes later by a mirror image strike.

And despite the hosts going down to 10 men with over half an hour to play, Gainsborough were unable to find a way through a stubborn Ashton defence.

"I think if we had got that first goal, we would have gone on and won the game. And that's against a side up there - and going for the play-offs,” said Wilcox.

“Football is cruel, like I said last week. Did we deserve to win? Probably not. But this week, did we deserve to lose? Again, probably not.

“If we can play more football in our last eight games, and secure at least a top half finish, I'll be pleased. I look at how far we've come since I took over.”

Gainsborough now turn their attentions to a home game against Workington on Saturday (3pm).

"They're a team around us, although they've played a couple more games than us,” said Wilcox.

“And we'll be looking to beat them and keep on climbing up and looking up. Saturday was just a little blip and I'm not despondent.”