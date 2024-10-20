Gainsborough Trinity's Lewis Butroid enjoying form of his life in front of goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity’s Lewis Butroid is in the scoring form of his life, having this week netted his fifth goal in 15 starts this season.

Scoring the second goal in Trinity’s 4-0 FA Cup replay demolition of Lincolnshire rivals Boston United last Tuesday to make it five for the season, it’s clear local lad Butty is enjoying the freedom afforded to him by boss Russ Wilcox.

“I can’t quite believe what’s going on at the minute,” he said.

“They keep on falling to me in the box, and I keep managing to get on the scoresheet.

Lewis Butroid celebrates scoring against Boston in midweek. Photo by Oliver Aitken.

“I feel as though I am probably playing some of the best football of my career so far – and I am happy to be contributing.”

Butroid popped up with the winner in the home game against AFC Telford United, before repeating the feat away at Darlington in the Third Qualifying Round.

He was also on the mark in Trinity’s 2-0 away win over Kettering Town in the FA Trophy.

Ever modest, Butroid paid tribute to his teammates, saying: “It’s not just me though, the lads are on fire at the minute.

“I just keep ending up being on the end of stuff – and if the lads can keep going in this form, then who knows what can happen in both cups? “Then hopefully we can also turn it around in the league.

“I know we have a lot of games in hand on teams around us in the league, but if we can pick up points in the league and start firing on all cylinders, in all competitions, which I think we are more than capable of, then who knows what can happen?”

It’s the FA Trophy up next again for Wilcox’s cup kings – as Gainsborough head to Clitheroe in the First Round of the premier non-league competition on Saturday – one that that has provided 26-year-old Butroid, with some of his proudest career moments so far,

“My most memorable day in my career so far was getting to play at Wembley,” he said.

“It’s a great competition. The day at Wembley is special.

“Playing at Wembley, as a non-league player is something you don’t ever think you will get to do in your wildest dreams – and then you are walking out with all your friends and family there – and it’s one that will live long in my memory for sure.”

He walked out at Wembley in the showcase final, for Hereford against Hornchurch back in the 2020/21 season, and went deep with boss Russ Wilcox at another of their former clubs, Farsley Celtic

“With Russ, at Farsley, we had another good run to the Quarter Finals, and thinking perhaps we had another chance of getting to Wembley again,” he said.

“But we crashed out on penalties to Gateshead, Gateshead going on to win the competition that year.

“I have played in every round in the Trophy, the carrot of getting to Wembley, for any club, is huge.. you’re only five or six wins away from it.

“It’s a great chance for the club to have a right good day out at the end of the season – and really put themselves on the map.”

Of the game at the weekend,up in Lancashire - Butroid I said: “It’s definitely one I am looking forward to, and definitely one that is worth doing well in!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​