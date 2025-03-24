Gainsborough Trinity’s unbeaten run is halted by FC United of Manchester
The visitors netted the only goal of the game 10 minutes into the second half and, despite Trinity throwing the kitchen sink at the visitors, the hosts could find no way through in the absence of talisman Declan Howe.
The best of the first half action was a tale of the two number sevens.
Lewis Butroid struck the inside of the post when he found himself clean through on goal following a cleverly directed Javelle Clarke header and a Jan Panikas lapse in concentration.
In first half stoppage time, Dylan Wharton was then required to save at full length to deny the lively Gerald Sithole, the sides going in level at the break.
Soon after the restart, Jordan Hallam blazed over after good play involving Fraser Preston and Clarke.
Clarke also saw an effort from the edge of the box blocked by the hand of Adam Le Fondre.
Shortly after that FC United netted the only goal of the game.
A clever, flicked through ball from Sithole released Declan McLoughlin, who fired home a ferocious strike that Wharton could do nothing about.
Trinity had to throw men forward, Curtis Durose looked lively, and when Clarke found the substitute, under pressure from the visiting defender, he couldn’t keep his effort down.
Loading the box, Gainsborough pressed for a late leveller, with Wharton even up from the back, but United stood firm to move within a point of the hosts.
