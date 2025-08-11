Gainsborough Trinty boss Russ Wilcox stays bullish after opening day setback against Ashton United

Gainsborough Trinity manager Russ Wilcox was in bullish mood after his side suffered an opening day 3-0 home Northern Premier League defeat to Ashton United at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darius Osei and Luca Navarro (2) were on the scoresheet for the visitors, but Wilcox said: “The game against Ashton will not make or break our season.

“We are only a point worse off than last season - and it’s our first defeat in 12 games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Underlining his belief in the squad, he added: “We didn't perform as I know we can, individually or collectively, but I take responsibility for that.

Sisa Tuntulwana looked to have an impact as a second half substitute.

“It's my team. I take the credit when we win, I'll take the criticism when we lose.

“They did a job on us at the weekend, but we take our medicine and move on to two away games in quick succession.”

A strong shout for a penalty with Gainsborough trailing 1-0 was a key turning point in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The blatant push on Lewis Butroid was a big decision,” said Wilcox.

“If their lad doesn't push him, he scores. That changes the game.

“I don't think it was a 3-0 game. We've made a couple of mistakes for the second and third goals,as we are chasing the game, and they were disappointing goals to concede. But the second is a quality finish.

“I hope it was just a one off, though, and we shake ourselves off and go about things the right way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity had a chance to make amends away at Ilkeston in midweek Ilkeston Town, hopeful of picking up a positive result, ahead of a second away game in four days, at the weekend:

“Warrington Rylands, away on Saturday, will be another tough challenge,” said Wilcox.

“But we are all looking forward to the game.

"Our last two visits there have been positive outcomes. Let’s hope we can make it a hat-trick.”

Darren Gray is running a Supporters' Coach for the trip to Warrington Rylands. Those wanting to travel should call Darren on 07425 331204 to book their place.

The coach leaves the Blues Club at 10.30am and costs £22 adults, £10 children.