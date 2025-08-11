Gainsborough Trinty boss Russ Wilcox stays bullish after opening day setback against Ashton United
Darius Osei and Luca Navarro (2) were on the scoresheet for the visitors, but Wilcox said: “The game against Ashton will not make or break our season.
“We are only a point worse off than last season - and it’s our first defeat in 12 games.”
Underlining his belief in the squad, he added: “We didn't perform as I know we can, individually or collectively, but I take responsibility for that.
“It's my team. I take the credit when we win, I'll take the criticism when we lose.
“They did a job on us at the weekend, but we take our medicine and move on to two away games in quick succession.”
A strong shout for a penalty with Gainsborough trailing 1-0 was a key turning point in the game.
“The blatant push on Lewis Butroid was a big decision,” said Wilcox.
“If their lad doesn't push him, he scores. That changes the game.
“I don't think it was a 3-0 game. We've made a couple of mistakes for the second and third goals,as we are chasing the game, and they were disappointing goals to concede. But the second is a quality finish.
“I hope it was just a one off, though, and we shake ourselves off and go about things the right way.”
Trinity had a chance to make amends away at Ilkeston in midweek Ilkeston Town, hopeful of picking up a positive result, ahead of a second away game in four days, at the weekend:
“Warrington Rylands, away on Saturday, will be another tough challenge,” said Wilcox.
“But we are all looking forward to the game.
"Our last two visits there have been positive outcomes. Let’s hope we can make it a hat-trick.”
Darren Gray is running a Supporters' Coach for the trip to Warrington Rylands. Those wanting to travel should call Darren on 07425 331204 to book their place.
The coach leaves the Blues Club at 10.30am and costs £22 adults, £10 children.