GALLERY: Grimsby fans cheer on Mariners in FA Cup around Louth

Despite their team losing to their Premier League opponents, Grimsby Town’s fans were cheering their team on to the end.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT
Grimsby fans cheer on the Mariners at My Father’s Moustache pub. Photos: Mick Fox
Grimsby fans cheer on the Mariners at My Father’s Moustache pub. Photos: Mick Fox
Grimsby fans cheer on the Mariners at My Father’s Moustache pub. Photos: Mick Fox

After reaching the FA Cup quarter finals for the first time in 84 years after a remarkable run which had seen the Mariners beat opposition from all of the leagues above them, including the Premier League’s Southampton in the last 16, Grimsby met top-flight Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex stadium yesterday (Sunday).

A travelling contingent of more than 4,000 Mariners fans headed to the south coast to watch their team sadly fall to a 5-0 defeat, with goals from Deniz Undav, two from 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma.

Around Louth, Mariners fans packed out various pubs and bars in and around the town to watch the coverage live on BBC1, and our roving photographer captured the atmosphere as fans cheered on Grimsby from our town’s hostelries.

Supporters in the Tap on the Line watching the Brighton vs Grimsby match.
Fans in the Tap on the Line.
Fans in the Tap on the Line.
Matthew Williams, Tom Walker and John Walker cheer on the Mariners in the Pack Horse, Louth.
Tim Dickens, Juzi Gough - daughter of Tom Daley, who was goalkeeper for Grimsby Town in the 1950’s - Mandy Dickens, and Andy Gough cheer on the Mariners in the Pack Horse.
