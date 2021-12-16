Gary Edgley praises Boston Town's 'absolutely unbelievable' defensive pairing

Richard Ford. Photo: Craig Harrison

Gary Edgley believes that makeshift defensive pairing Richard Ford and Jordan Tate deserve a ‘massive amount of credit’ for the Poachers’ recent success.

The duo began the campaign as midfielders but following the departure of Charlie Ward and Kyle Watkins to Sleaford Town, Ford and Tate have come into their own in the heart of the Boston defence.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they are expected to be reunited this weekend.

“In all fairness, the two centre halves left us earlier in the season but our defence is playing really well,” manager Edgley said.

“I’m not having a dig at them at all, what I am doing is praising Jordan Tate and Richard Ford, that have come in and played centre halves this season.

“They’ve had to do that and they’ve been absolutely unbelievable.

“That’s where the credit lies. They’ve been a big factor in pushing us in the league and creating that stability for the whole team.

“Those two deserve a massive amount of credit they really do.”

The Poachers were without a game on Saturday and this weekend's contest against Melton Town at the Mortgages For You Stadium has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Melton camp.

Tate is expected to return from injury which has kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

Bailey Dilley has been slotting in alongside Ford with Tom Mucklin and Ryley Thompson adding support.

“Tatey can play anywhere - probably even in goal - he’s a real club lad,” Edgley added.

“He’s turned down so many moves and he’s really come into his own playing there this season.

“As for Richard Ford, he gives absolutely everything to the cause. He’s also very good in the air and he’s big and strong and can win us important headers.”

A new book chronicling the history of Boston Town is on sale.

To Be A Poacher has been written by fan and club historian Simon Ashberry.

It includes 230 pages packed with archive photos, club records and details of every game played since 1964.