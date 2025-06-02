George Hornshaw agrees to extend third spell at Gainsborough Trinity

Versatile George Hornshaw has agreed to extend his stay with Gainsborough Trinity ahead of the 2025/26 season following his mid-season return during the last campaign for a third spell at the club.

A surprise addition to the match day squad for the First Round Emirates FA Cup clash, away at Hednesford Town, Hornshaw wasted little time in making an impact.

Coming on as a late substitute, Hornshaw netted from the penalty spot in the Holy Blues' tense 5-4 penalty shootout victory.

Equally comfortable in midfield, or in the full back positions Hornshaw, now 25, is looking forward to a full pre-season with boss Russ Wilcox at the helm.

“Obviously, last season was a bit different for myself,” he said.

“I came back to the club a bit later into the season after some time out. It was a great feeling to be able to contribute straight away in the FA Cup with my penalty.

“Hopefully next year I can kick on from the beginning and start as many games as possible. I just can’t stay away from the club. I'm excited to get going and see where the season takes us.”

Boss Wilcox said: “I’ve known George for many years now.

“I worked with him at Scunthorpe United, Farsley Celtic and here at Gainsborough.

“He has an excellent attitude and is one of the fittest in the group.

“He always gives everything and these are the reasons, plus his qualities and his adaptability to play numerous positions why we want him to stay this season.

“I’m delighted his answer was yes and I’m sure he will again play his part in what hopefully will be another successful season.”

An incredibly fit individual, Hornshaw, a former Scunthorpe United junior - and member of the Trinity's hundred club - having made over a century of appearances for the Holy Blues - ran the Manchester Marathon shortly after the final game of last season - testament to his natural fitness levels.

Chipping in with five goals in Gainsborough colours, the versatile player, who had also played for Farsley Celtic under Wilcox, will be hoping to improve all of his numbers next season.