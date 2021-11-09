"Get a win then put this behind us!" Victory at Southport will soothe Boston United's Chester pain, says Scott Garner

Scott Garner wants the smiles back on Boston United faces. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Garner believes the best way for Boston United to forget about defeat at Chester is to respond with three points.

Scott Duxbury and leading scorer Danny Elliott were both dismissed as the Pilgrims suffered a heavy 4-0 defat at the Deva Stadium on Saturday, their three-game winning streak ended in uncompromising fashion.

But Garner - who has been wearing the captain's armband in the absence of injured skipper Luke Shiels - is calling on United to remain level headed as attention turns to Saturday's trip to Southport.

"Highs and lows, you can't be too much each way," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"(We were) absolutely gutted in the changing room, asking what's wrong.

"But you can't think too much into it, it's a long season."

Prior to the defeat at Chester United - who remain fourth in the National League North - had beaten Blyth Spartans, York City and Hereford in consecutive matches.

Now Garner wants United to put another run together.

He added: "Having three games like we have (before Chester) I think you've got to forget about it (the defeat) and bounce back.