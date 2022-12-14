Horncastle Town boss Andrew Cotton is keen to get the game on this Saturday as he feels his side are currently in really good shape.

The Wongers were due to host Cleethorpes Town Reserves in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League Premier Division last weekend but saw the clash called off due to the inclement weather.

The was a frustration for Cotton as he would have loved to see his men take to the field to continue some of the momentum they have started to build.

And he is now hoping they get the chance to travel to Immingham Town for another league encounter this Saturday.

"It was frustrating not to be able to play last weekend because we played Lincoln United in the cup last Wednesday night and the first half was one of our best performances of the season," Cotton said.

"Overall, in the 90 minutes, we were really good and we came out losing 3-2 after extra-time so we were really frustrated about that.

"We'd like to keep playing as much as we can because we're in a good place at the moment.

"We're playing good football, we're properly at it intensity wise and we'd like to keep getting games in, but we can't do anything about the weather.

"It's going to be a bit touch and go this weekend and it's maybe slightly unlikely that it goes ahead, but it's certainly a winnable game for us.

"We'll go there with good confidence, a really good squad and we should be well in the contest.

"Immingham are a good side, they play a really physical, challenging, quick game generally.

"They put us under the cosh last season so they will be a difficult side, but we'll go there, hopefully put a performance in that we're capable of and see where it gets us."

Ahead of the final game of 2022, Cotton took time to reflect on the calendar year as a whole.

"Improving would be how I describe it,” he said.

"We made a number of improvements to the squad and we're certainly in a much better place now than we were.

