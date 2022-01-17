Gingerbreads defender and midfielder from Brazilian club make Sleaford Town debuts in 'battle' against league leaders

Jude Adebayo (left) and Juan Xavier. Photo courtesy of Sleaford Town.

Two new signings made their Sleaford Town debuts on Saturday.

Defender Jude Adebayo and midfielder Juan Xavier were named in Tom ward’s squad for the first time as the Greens were edged out 2-1 by leaders Long Eaton United.

Adebayo joined the club on a short term loan deal from Grantham Town, and left with the man of the match champagne.

Xavier has previously played for Brazilian Serie B side Sport Club do Recife and made a late appearance off the bench.

Top-of-the-table Long Eaton were given a test at Sleaford, but left with three points.

The league leaders opened the scoring in the 25th minute as former Gainsborough Trinity striker Reco Fyfe’s deflected effort found the net.

The Greens were level with 73 minutes played as Kyle Watkins’ header found the net.

But six minutes later Kam Campbell settled it for United.

“It was a good game for the boys really,” Ward told Town's website.

“Not the best in terms of pretty football but it was a battle and we knew that’s what you’re always going to get with Long Eaton.

“That's what they’re the best at in the league, they out-battle 99 per cent of teams and we stepped up and were well worth something today.

“The difference is small margins and they took their chances and we didn’t. Fair play.”

However, Ward was looking to the positives.

He said: “I was talking to their gaffer after and he said not may teams will want to come here and play Sleaford Town if we keep playing like that, and that’s credit to the boys in there.

“When we were trying to assemble a team there were 101 excuses, but they didn’t use any of them today and gave everything they had.

“Everyone plugged one way and we’re definitely going in the right direction.