Goalkeeper Michael Emery took tips from Wayne Rooney ahead of his Wembley 'dream'

Michael Emery with Wayne Rooney.

Goalkeeper Michael Emery is preparing to live his Wembley 'dream'.

The 30-year-old stopper - who has turned out for a number of Lincolnshire clubs including Gainsborough Trinity, Lincoln United, Skegness Town and hometown team Boston United - is part of the Warrington Rylands 1906 side which will play in Saturday's FA Vase final.

Rylands will face Bracknall-based Binfields at Wembley on Saturday (KO 12.15pm) after beating Walsall Wood 2-1 at the weekend.

It has been a shock return to the Warrington club for Emery, who left to join Pontefract this season after moving from the north west.

However, after his club's season was curtailed, Emery was invited to return to Rylands as goalkeeping cover.

"It's a dream, even though it's a strange situation," Emery said.

"It'd be better to be playing, but it's a dream to be able to get there and to experience the whole day and the build up to it.

"Like I said, I'd love to be playing but it's positive to be part of the squad. I knew the score when I came."

Rylands were visited by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney to offer some tips on handling pressure ahead of this Saturday's semi-final win.

But the VIP lifestyle won't end there.

Everton have loaned Rylands a coach to take them down south on Friday, where the squad will train at Watford FC before spending the night before the big game at the England squad's regular pre-match hotel.