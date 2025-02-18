Goals blitz delights Skegness boss as Vase quarter-finalists are beaten

Chris Rawlinson is now looking forward to a League Cup quarter-final this weekend.

​Chris Rawlinson praised his players after they blew Heanor Town away in style on Saturday.

​The Lilywhites overcame the FA Vase quarter-finalists 4-1, scoring three goals in the first five minutes of the second-half to eventually run out convincing winners.

And Rawlinson was delighted by what he’d seen.

He said: “It was really pleasing. We’d played well and not scored enough against Wisbech and then been uninspiring against AFC Mansfield, so we decided we needed to get the best out of our attacking flair players whilst also having a solid base of a back four.

"It worked really well. Obviously Heanor have got other things on their mind with the Vase run but also still have a genuine chance of getting in the play-offs, so I was really pleased.

"We were on top in the first-half but then three goals in five minutes after half-time blew them away. We were then able to rest lads that needed a rest.”

Skegness were then due to travel to title-chasing Bourne Town on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard had gone to press.

Attention then turns to the weekend when Skegness host Newark Town in the League Cup quarter-final, Rawlinson’s men looking to go on and defend the trophy they won last season.

Rawlinson added: "One swallow doesn’t make a summer and we need to back up Saturday’s win over the next few games.

"Saturday is a really important game for us as we’d love to defend the trophy, but it’ll be tough for us as we have three or four lads cup-tied which is a lot to lose in a squad of 16 or 17 players.

"That said, Newark have a similar problem so let’s get Tuesday out of the way, then enjoy Saturday and do the best we can before we knuckle back down into the league games the following week.

"Hopefully we can find a balance that suits us moving forward and just win as many games as we can before the end of the season.”