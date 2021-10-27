Goncalves joins Sleaford Town ahead of tonight's county cup clash

Kyle Watkins was on target at the weekend. Photo: Oliver atkin

Sleaford Town have brought in attacking option Rodrigo Goncalves... but he may not be the last player through to door at Eslaforde Park.

Goncalves has joined the Greens on a month-long loan from Northern Premier League Midlands side Stamford, the player having previously worked under manager Tom Ward at Grantham Town's academy.

But Ward has hinted he is looking at further arrivals to bolster his squad.

“We are now getting to the point where we have to start taking chances,” Ward said following the weekend’s FA Vase 2-1 defeat at Whitchurch Alport.

“That’s something the lads up front are aware of. But it’s not just them - I missed the header from a corner, we’ve had midfielders miss opportunities.

“We have a lot of good players up front who we would normally rely on to score goals. They’ve got pressure on their shoulders but we’re confident they will deliver.

“We are also potentially looking at adding attacking options to give the boys a bit of respite, in the next week or two you’ll see additions that might help us.”

After going a goal down in Shropshire Kyle Jenkins headed Town level, only for the hosts to have the final say in a game which saw Sleaford - without skipper Charlie Ward and assistant manager Allan Ross available - have two efforts chalked off.

The Greens return to action tonight against league rivals Deeping Rangers in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy (KO 7.45pm) at Eslaforde Park, followed by Saturday’s United Counties League Premier Division North contest at home to Quorn (KO 3pm).

“When you have the opportunity to play against Deeping, who are a very good side, it’s a chance to put a marker out and see how far we’ve come,” Ward added.

“That’s job one, but the priority is a huge game at Quorn on Saturday.

“We’re going into a real big period of games where we need to be right up and attempt to get points.

“Winning a cup is great but I’d rather have league points.