​Gr-eight day for Brigg in big win

Hat-trick scorers Josh Batty (left) and Dayle Hutson celebrate one of Brigg's goals. Photo: Anna Bäckström.

​Brigg Town’s first game under new management couldn’t have gone much better as they saw off Swallownest 8-0 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a match played on the artificial surface at Bottesford given the continued work to lay a new 3G pitch at Brigg’s at the EC Surfacing Stadium, Brigg were in fine form and won thanks to hat-tricks from Josh Batty and Dayle Hutson plus strikes from Ben Vazquez and Brad Ronis.

And speaking to the club’s media after the game, new bosses Stephen McCarron and Martin Pembleton, who were confirmed in the role following the departure of Brett Agnew last week, were pleased with what they’d seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pembleton said: “It was a fresh start and we just went back to basics, with a flat 4-4-2 and trying to simplify things.

"The lads listened to us and took on board the instructions we gave them and it was a good win on a surface we’re going to be getting used to next season.”

Brigg will end their league campaign at AFC Wakefield on Saturday, who could be fighting for the league title depending on their result on Tuesday night at home to Maltby Main.

Pembleton said: “It could be that they’ve got to win to have a chance to win the league so the pressure will be on them, but we’ve got nothing to play for now and can’t make the play-offs so we’ll just go out and enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re playing against better players and when you do that they want to attack you so it’ll be about exposing that threat and being brave in possession but it’ll be a completely different test.

"It’ll also be a good chance to see where we’re at and if we need to strengthen in certain positions. It’ll be a good one to end on.”​

A win for Brigg on Saturday would see them confirmed in a sixth-place finish, while they could finish as low as eighth if other results don’t go in their favour.