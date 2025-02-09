Battling Boston United held National League leaders Barnet to a goal-less draw.

Graham Coughlan felt Boston United didn’t do enough to deserve victory over league leaders Barnet following the 0-0 draw.

The relegation-threatened Pilgrims were forced to settle for a point against a Barnet side who played the second half a man down.following Danny Collinge's rash challenge on Oisin Gallagher.

“There aren't too many teams who will take points off Barnet and get a clean sheet,” he said.

“Could we have done enough to win it? No, i don’t think we did enough. We lacked that bit of quality to open them up or that bit of composure.

“We didn't switch play well enough in the second half. It was a fair result. It is very difficult to play against 10 men and I thought Barnet managed the game well, that is why they are top of the league..

“They are a really good football team. I am pleased with the clean sheet and really pleased with how we went toe-to-toe with the league leaders.

“We all want to win, but we didn’t do enough. It was important not to lose the game.

"The big thing now is what do we do next Saturday?. Can we build on it and can we take three points? If we can win next Saturday then this will be a great result.

"If we can be solid and keep clean sheets then we will give ourselves a chance. We do need to find the back of the net.”

The game's first meaningful opportunity fell to the Pilgrims in the 28th minute when Jai Rowe headed narrowly over the bar following Keaton Ward's corner delivery.

United lost the services of Gallagher before the break - with Barnet's Collinge overrunning the ball and subsequently crunching the on-loan Imp.

The hosts struck the crossbar in added time at the end of the half, with Connor Teale seeing his flick deflected on to the woodwork and behind for a corner.

Tony Weston crashed a drive off target after the break, while Cameron Gregory made a crucial grab to deny Callum Stead at the mid-point of the half.

The Pilgrims launched a late bombardment, but Barnet defended manfully to preserve their clean sheet - and proud unbeaten record.