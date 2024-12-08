Boston United squeezed past Alvechurch thanks to a brilliant late winner from Adam Marriott. Pic: Chris Bray.

Boss Graham Coughlan admitted he was just happy to get into the round after Boston United struggled to a 1-0 win over Alvechurch in the FA Trophy.

Adam Marriott's stunning overhead kick 12 minutes from time sealed below-par Boston’s passage into the fourth round.

“We won the game with one moment of magic,” he said. “It wasn't a great spectacle or something that will live long in the memory.

“I can put that down to the elements. At the end of the day I asked the lads to be in the hat and we are so fair play to them and well done to them.

“I have to take my hat off to Alvechurch for the way they set up and for stifling us. We couldn't get anything going, there was no passing or continuity.

“From a footballing point of view they were really bad conditions to play in. We have won the game and that is all I can take from it.

“We have been around long enough to know what cup football is like and the underdog mentality.

“They came here today with nothing to lose and set up really well. They probably deserved to take us to penalties.

“Our link up play wasn’t there and we didn’t play well individually and that is disappointing. We won today and that is the most important thing.”

The match was hardly a classic, played in high winds and rain courtesy of Storm Darragh, but extended United's unbeaten run to five on home turf.

Graham Coughlan made five changes to his side's previous outing in the National League Cup - but the first half was completely derailed by the stormy conditions.

Ammar Dyer had Alvechurch's best opportunities before the break, crashing one effort against the crossbar and a second attempt narrowly wide.

The visitors had a further chance after the break, with Aidan Stone expertly denying Matthew Richards with his legs three minutes into the half.

Jacob Hazel was denied by Ronnie Hollingshead, before United's breakthrough finally arrived 12 minutes from time with Marriott producing a moment of magic to send the Pilgrims safely through.