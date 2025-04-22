Boston saw National League safety slip from their grasp at Solihull Moors. Pic: Chris Bray.

Graham Coughlan believes Boston United’s fans have a huge part to play as the club bids to secure National League safety on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims go into the final home game against play-off chasing Gateshead holding a four point lead over Dagenham and Redbridge with two games to go.

And Couglan believes the club’s fanbase can play a huge part in driving United over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way the fans cheered us off at Solihull was superb,” he said. “I hope the crowd can turn out for us, one more big pish will get us over the line.

“What they have done for the lads is brilliant. It's easy to manage the lads when you have fans like that with positivity and togetherness.

“It doesn't happen at every club. They have got us in a decent headspace over the last 3 months and allowed us to give a great reaction after defeat.

“I’ve no doubt we will react on Saturday.”

Boston saw two winning positions evaporate against Solihull Moors on Easter Monday on their way to a 3-2 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Mills and Connor Teale had sandwiched a spectacular Jamey Osborne goal before the break and United were in full control until Solihull were awarded a 72nd minute penalty, which Tahvon Campbell dispatched.

With the match seemingly petering out into a stalemate, James Clarke won it for Solihull with the last noteworthy action of the contest - seven minutes into stoppage time.

United were forced into two changes ahead of kick-off, with Noah Wadsworth and James Gale replacing the injured Cameron Green and Frankie Maguire.

The Pilgrims got off to a blistering start, with Mills hooking the ball home inside the second minute after Greg Sloggett had rattled the post on the end of Brad Nicholson's long throw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moors levelled five minutes later with Osborne seizing on a stray clearance to lash home a brilliant effort from 25 yards, which gave Cameron Gregory no chance.

Gregory subsequently saved well to deny Bradley Stevenson - and United re-established their lead eight minutes before the break when Nicholson kept Wadsworth's free-kick alive and Teale swivelled to fire home his third goal of the season.

United had chances to kill the contest in the early stages of the second half, with Laurie Walker saving well to deny Jai Rowe, Jacob Hazel and Jordan Richards.

The game swung decisively when Wadsworth upended lively sub Fletcher Holman - with Campbell sending Gregory the wrong way from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither side looked overly like finding a winning goal - until Szhem Whyte-Hall's long throw caused bother in the United box, with Hazel and Gale both off the pitch - and Clarke heading powerfully beyond the despairing dive of Gregory.