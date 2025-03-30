Graham Coughlan is warning Boston United must keep the standards up after escaping the National League relegation zone.

Graham Coughlan has warned his players that the job is far from over after Boston United climbed out of the National League drop zone.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Gale scored an injury-time winner to give the Pilgrims a vital 2-1 win over Sutton United on Saturday.

But Coughlan knows there is plenty of hard work still ahead if United are to complete their Great Escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have come out of the bottom four but you can easily go back in,” said Coughlan. “We need to be spot on with our prep for the last seven games with our workrate, attitude and commitment.

“Let’s push on from here. Once you come out you don't want to go back in. Let’s get as many clean sheets as we can.

“You can easily get dragged back in if you show any complacency.”

It was a far from vintage display from battling Boston with Coughlan believing team spirit was key to his side bagging all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team spirit has been growing and growing,” he added. “ It's flooding over from the terraces onto the pitch and it’s in the changing room.

“That bit of togetherness and spirit has probably got us over the line.

“We were 10-15 minutes from time and thought we would take a point, it was important not to chuck the point away.

“We didn’t play well, it just wasn't us, but we got out of jail and rode our luck to get a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got there in the end. That has to come down to spirit, from the fans and the players.

“The fans energised the team and the subs gave us energy and had an impact. This group of lads outstand me, the depths they go to, how they dip deep and the spirit they show.”

The Pilgrims snatched a 2-1 home victory over Sutton United courtesy of Gale's winner two minutes into stoppage time.

United were indebted to Cameron Gregory's 77th minute penalty save to deny Will Davies, who had earlier equalised Jai Rowe's bullet header which handed the Pilgrims a 23rd minute lead.