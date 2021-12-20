Grantham Town Academy end year on top of the tree but Wyberton keep the pressure on - this week's Lincs League round-up

Horncastle Town's Chris Johnson.

Grantham Town Academy go into the Christmas break on top of the tree in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

Saturday's 3-2 home win over Lincoln Moorlands Railway leaves them nine points clear of second place Appleby Frodingham, with a game in hand.

Samuel Wright bagged a brace for the Gingerbreads with Oliver Skinner settling things in the 88th minute.

With Frodingham without a game, third-place Wyberton moved three points behind them as they ended the year in style with a 7-0 demolition of Horncastle Town.

Liam Ogden bagged a hat-trick for the Colts as they left The Wong with three points.

Jamie Elston, Ben Rushen, Scott Dawson and Alex Beck also got on the scoresheet for Jon Macleod and Jamie Hanton's side.

Former skipper Chris Johnson once again puled the boots back on to help out the Wongers with a player shortage, but boss Andrew Cotton confessed the contest was 'men against boys for most of the game' and praised Wyberton's 'brilliantly ruthless' approach.

Wyberton trail Grantham by 12 points but have four games in hand.

Tetney Rovers left Lincoln United with a 4-3 victory at the weekend.

Jacob Wilson scored twice with Will Clifford and Alex Otter also on target.

Honours were even as Sleaford Town Rangers and Skegness Town Reserves played out a 2-2 draw.

Julian Ward and Michael Hayden scored for the hosts.

The match between Nunsthorpe Tavern and Brigg Town CIC was postponed.

In the Challenge Cup Nettleham won 5-2 at Keelby United.

Gary Nimmo and David German scored the hosts' consolations.

The Lincs League is set to resume on January 8.

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Results from December 18:

Lincs League: Grantham Town Academy 3 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2, Horncastle Town 0 Wyberton 7, Lincoln United FC Development 3 Tetney Rovers 4, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Brigg Town CIC - postponed, Sleaford Town Rangers 2 Skegness Town Reserves 2.

Challenge Cup: Keelby United 2 Nettleham 5.