Grantham Town extend lead at top of Lincs League, three matches see seven goals - round-up

Gary Nimmo was on target for Keelby. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Grantham Town Academy gave their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title hopes a huge boost this weekend with a 3-0 victory over rivals Wyberton.

And with second-place Appleby Frodingham beaten at Louth Town, things couldn't have gone much better for the side in top spot.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colts - in fifth but still with five games in hand on the Gingerbreads - hit the road keen to close the gap on the leaders.

However, goals from Oliver Smith, Oliver Skinner and Keaton Spray kept Wyberton at bay, Jamie Hanton and Jon Macleod's side now 18 adrift of Grantham.

Scott Neary netted Frodingham's consolation at London Road this weekend in a damaging dfefeat to the White Woilves that see them trail Grantham by 14 points having played one game more.

There were three games which saw seven goals scored this weekend.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway thrashed Sleaford Town Rangers 7-0, Marion Grundy bagging a hat-trick.

Kieran Helsdown added a brace while Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes also found the net.

Another high-scoring game saw Nettleham leave basement boys Brigg Town CIC with a 6-1 victory.

Jack Higginson scored twice with teammates Andrew Bullivant, Samuel Chapman, Benjamin Fidling and Lewis King also on the scoresheet for the Nettles.

James Osborne replied for the Zebras.

A closer scoreline saw Keelby United leave Tetney Rovers with the points in another seven-goal game.

Gary Nimmo, Henry Parr and a double from Aaron Mackenzie sealed a 4-3 win for Keelby.

Michael Harness was on target for Horncastle Town, but after two draws to kick off the year, the Wongers tasted their first defeat of 2022 on the rpoad at Barton Town Reserves.

Horncastle also saw Archie Offord dismissed late on.

Jake Thompson, David Deane, Ryan Jackson and Craig Larder were the matchwinners for Nunsthorpe Tavern, who left Skegness Town Reserves with a 4-1 win.

Harley Kilner scored for the Lilywhites, who had Jamie Potts dismissed.