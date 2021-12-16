Green wants Boston United teammates to do him a favour as he dreams of Wembley return

Paul Green was injured on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Green would love to add another Wembley win to his CV - and hopes his teammates can do him a favour.

The Boston United midfielder was part of the Doncaster Rovers squad which beat Leeds United 1-0 in the 2008 League One play-off final.

The Pilgrims will host Kidderminster Harriers for the second time in eight days on Saturday in the FA Trophy (KO 3pm), the route which took Boston to their only Wembley appearance back in 1985 - a 2-1 defeat to Wealdstone with club director Chris Cook on target that day.

Green looks set to miss the contest after picking up a hamstring injury in the weekend’s 2-1 reverse.

Veteran Green may have carved out an impressive career in the Football League and internationally with the Republic of Ireland, but he remains driven by a will to win.

“As a player you want to play at big grounds and nothing’s better than Wembley,” Green said.

“I’ve been privileged to play there with Doncaster and won there.

“I was privileged to have that experience, but I’d love to have it again at the tender age of 38.”

Green featured in both of United’s FA Trophy contests last season, the shootout victory over Fylde and exit on penalties against Chesterfield, as well as this season’s 2-1 victory at Brackley. But prior to those matches, his last involvement in the competition was with Doncaster back in the 2002-03 season.