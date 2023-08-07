​Greens’ cup tie falls to the rain

Heavy rain across Lincolnshire left the Greens’ pitch unplayable, the match instead now due to take place tonight (Tuesday) at 7.45pm.

It meant Tom Ward’s men were unable to build on their excellent start to the season that had seen them win 2-0 in both their opening UCL Premier North games, first at AFC Mansfield and then at home to Skegness last Wednesday night.

The latter win saw the Greens do much of the first half running in driving wind and rain and they finally found a breakthrough just before half-time when persistent work from Jacob Fenton saw him close down Jake Lovelace in the Skegness goal and rebound the keepers’ clearance into the net.

The second half was not without trouble for the hosts who saw Skegness hit a post and miss a penalty – but the Greens wrapped the points up in stoppage time when more persistent work, this time from Tom Siddons, saw him square for Jacob Fenton to tap home from close range.

“I thought we were pretty in spells, particularly in the first half,” Ward said.

“We got our lead, which I thought we were well worth and second half was all about seeing it through but when we were on the front foot I thought we caused them problems all game. I’m delighted overall – we identified that as a really tough game early on and if we want to be at the right end of the table come the end of the season that is the sort of game we need to win.”