Greens regain winning feeling by beating Wisbech
The Greens showed immense resilience and determination to see off a dogged Wisbech side courtesy of Charlie Ward’s finely taken first half header, securing the Greens a much-needed three point haul in the process.
And for player-boss Tom Ward, who didn’t feature in the game, it was a welcome success after recent weeks where Sleaford have conceded plenty of goals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “It was a good result and a good performance and for a team with the aspirations we have, winning games is what we’re her for.
"I was missing today so it was a case of Charlie dropping into the back four but I thought the whole back line was superb.
"The two midfielders that sit in front were really effective too and as a unit I thought we were superb offensively and always had goals in us.
“We probably weren’t expecting Charlie to be the one to break the deadlock but it was a great header and a well deserved three points.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
New joint-manager Nathan Arnold also got some minutes off the bench, the experienced former Mansfield Town and Lincoln City man having arrived at the club at the start of the month.
Ward said: “The group needed a lift and Nathan’s a big part of that lift. He’s not necessarily here to play that regularly but let’s be honest, he’s a hell of a talent and he looked like he’d never been away with some of his quality touches when we needed them.
"But off the pitch it’s his mindset which I think blends well with me and that’s why we identified he might be a good one to come and support what we’ve been doing.”
The Greens return to the Longwater Stadium again next Saturday afternoon when Melton Town are the visitors for a 3pm kick-off in United Counties League Premier Division North action.
That’s followed by a Lincolnshire Senior Trophy tie at home to Holbeach United next Wednesday evening, with an away trip to Ashby Ivanhoe in the league three days later.