​Greens regain winning feeling by beating Wisbech

​Sleaford Town battled their way to a first United Counties League Premier Division North win in three games with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wisbech Town at the Longwater Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Arnold attacks for Sleaford during the win over Wisbech. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​The Greens showed immense resilience and determination to see off a dogged Wisbech side courtesy of Charlie Ward’s finely taken first half header, securing the Greens a much-needed three point haul in the process.

And for player-boss Tom Ward, who didn’t feature in the game, it was a welcome success after recent weeks where Sleaford have conceded plenty of goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It was a good result and a good performance and for a team with the aspirations we have, winning games is what we’re her for.

"I was missing today so it was a case of Charlie dropping into the back four but I thought the whole back line was superb.

"The two midfielders that sit in front were really effective too and as a unit I thought we were superb offensively and always had goals in us.

“We probably weren’t expecting Charlie to be the one to break the deadlock but it was a great header and a well deserved three points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

New joint-manager Nathan Arnold also got some minutes off the bench, the experienced former Mansfield Town and Lincoln City man having arrived at the club at the start of the month.

Ward said: “The group needed a lift and Nathan’s a big part of that lift. He’s not necessarily here to play that regularly but let’s be honest, he’s a hell of a talent and he looked like he’d never been away with some of his quality touches when we needed them.

"But off the pitch it’s his mindset which I think blends well with me and that’s why we identified he might be a good one to come and support what we’ve been doing.”

The Greens return to the Longwater Stadium again next Saturday afternoon when Melton Town are the visitors for a 3pm kick-off in United Counties League Premier Division North action.