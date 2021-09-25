Grimsby Town midfielder joins Boston United on loan

Grimsby Town midfielder Luke Spokes has joined Boston United on loan.
The 21-year-old - who featured 20 times for the Mariners in League Two and EFL Cup action last season, scoring once - has linked up with Craig Elliott's side on an initial month-long loan.
Spokes is eligible to face Guiseley at the Jakemans Community Stadium today (KO 3pm).
Bristol-born Spokes featured for Mangotsfield United, Yate Town and Taunton Town before being snapped up by Grimsby last year, previously having trials at Watford, Burnley, Ipswich Town and Brentford.