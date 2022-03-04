'Hard games' keep coming as Skegness Town look to maintain fifth spot

Gary King and Conor Marshall netted in the recent victory over Heather St John's. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Skegness Town are looking to get the better of Heather St John’s for the second time in four weeks - and maintain their fifth spot in the table.

The Lilywhites beat Deeping Rangers 3-1 on Saturday to put their county cup disappointment behind them and leapfrog neighbours Boston Town at the weekend.

Now Nathan Collins’ side want to keep the chasing pack at bay as they entertain Heather at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday, 28 days after leaving St John’s Park with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Gary King, Conor Marshall and Elliot Broughton.

“We beat Heather recently at their place, which was a tough game,” Collins said.

“You can see why they’re doing well, they’re a decent side.

“But we’ve had a lot of tough games and played a lot of the top sides recently so we’re used to hard games.

“We can go and play the way we play and look to get a good result.”

Town moved up to fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division North following their 3-1 win over Deeping.

Jake Brown put the visitors ahead in the fifth-minute but that lead only lasted two minutes.

The Lilywhites turned the game on its head as they netted three times in 14 minutes.

Jonny Lockie met Ben Davison’s pass to level before a brace from Jordan Smith.

Smith netted in the 12th and 21st minutes, finishing off a scrappy ball and a brilliant volley.

Winterton Rangers came from behind to defeat visitors Skegness 3-1 in the Lincs Senior Trophy last Wednesday.

Lockie poked home King’s delivery to put the Lilywhites 1-0 up at the break.

Jack Varley’s brace put the hosts in the driving seat before William Sutton had the final say, scoring from in his own half in the final seconds as Town sent numbers forward in search of an equaliser.

Winterton will meet Brigg Town in the final.

Skegness Town Women left Market Rasen Town Ladies with a 5-0 win in the Lincolnshire Co-Op Women’s League on Sunday.

Emily Johnson (two), Courtney McRell and Jeniffer Simpson were amongst the scorers.