Harris and Foster net hat-tricks as Boston United U18s thrash Dunkirk in FA Youth Cup

Sam Harris and Elliot Foster.

Sam Harris and Elliott Foster both bagged hat-tricks as Boston United's under 18s beat Dunkirk 7-1 in the FA Youth Cup.

For Harris, who netted a treble in Thursday's victory at West Bridgford in the previous round, it was his second three-goal performance in five days.

Foster netted his three in 16 second half minutes, with Kristzian Gagyi and Logan Tate also on the scoresheet.

At the other end keeper Charlie Wilkinson made a penalty save when the game hung firmly in the balance.

The Pilgrims will now entertain Mickleovewr Sports in the second qualifying round on Wednesday, October 6.

The Pilgrims began with intent and with less than 90 seconds on the clock Harris had opened the scoring, timing his run perfectly to slam home Zane Millar's low cross from close range.

As the hosts looked to add to their tally Foster and Miller both lashed efforts narrowly off target.

Confusion at the back allowed Dunkirk's Kwesi Wireko to run in free on goal, but Wilkinson was off his line at speed and made a crunching tackle outside the box to avert danger.

Harris had a chance to double his tally after Gagyi was set free by Mackenzie Burdass.

His shot wass parried by Benn Braithwaite but Harris couldn't convert the loose ball.

Braithwaite was called on to keep out Owen Sheriff's close-range header but could do little as Harris got his second of the half, nodding home after a clever turn on the byline and inviting cross from Han Stevens.

Dunkirk were offered a lifeline from the spot after Burdass was adjudged to have tripped Tyreese Wiliams.

However, Wilkinson got behind Logan Wishart's effort.

The half finished with Foster's low drive hitting the post Braithwaite denying Harris on the line.

That third goal arrived four minutes into the second half, Gagyi meeting Foster's telling cross to fire into the top corner.

Harris completed his hat-trick in the 55th minute from close range after Gagyi turned provider.

Braithwaite was in the thick of the action as he tipped Harris' 25-yarder wide - the striker's final act before being replaced by Charlie Earth - before forcing Gagyi's effort wide and holding onto Millar's attempted lob.

But there was little he could do as Foster made it five in the 67th minute with a powerful low drive inside the box.

Foster added his second eight minutes later, breaking free of the Dunkirk back line and slotting coolly beyond the helpless keeper.

And he completed his hat-trick with seven to go, converting Tate's low cross.

Lewis Allen netted a consolation for the visitors two minutes later with a neat 18-yard strike.

But Tate had the final say, a clever finish across goal.

PILGRIMS: Wilkinson, Dilley, Robson (Jaine 76), Melson, Sheriff, Burdass, Gagyi (Tate 69), Stevens, Harris (Earth 61), Foster, Millar; Subs (not used): Fox, Henderson, Williams, Rodgers.

DUNKIRK: Braithwaite, T. Wiliams, Pitter, E. Williams (Allen 69), Mellors, Edwards, McLaren, Edmonds, Wirenko (Morgan 82(, Wishart (Boyd 61), Kyamanywa; Subs (not used): Wright, Croshaw.

REF: Istvan Mod.