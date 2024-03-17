Hat-trick hero Kelsey Mooney writes himself into Boston United’s record books

Kelsey Mooney banged in anigther three goals as Boston United boosted their play-off hopes.

The on-form striker has now smashed in seven goals in the last two games after hitting another three in the 3-0 win over Farsley Celtic at the weekend.

Mooney's heroics meant United managed back-to-back hat-tricks for the first time since 1973 - and the player himself became the first to record successive trebles since Peter Thompson in 1966.

“It’s similar to last week, I had three chances and scored three goals,” said Mooney.

“I know myself you can't keep doing that, at some point misses will come, but in the form I am in, I can enjoy it.

"I have healthy competitition with Jimmy (Knowles), it comes together on matchdays

“I have just got to try and stay fit and keep pushing.

“Chorley next week is our marker. If we carry on doing what we are doing we will 100 per cent finish in the play-offs.

“If we get a result at Chorley there's no reason why we can't finish third.”

The Pilgrims had found Farsley well-organised and resolute in the opening stages - but were firmly building up a head of steam before their breakthrough arrived.

Jai Rowe threaded Mooney through and he powered away from Misambo to beat Zan-Luk Leban with a low drive that kissed the post on its way home.

United were indebted to Cameron Gregory on the stroke of half-time, with the Boston keeper standing tall to deny Darren Stephenson, who had found himself in acres of space in the penalty area.

The Pilgrims added their second goal when Woods delivered a pinpoint ball from a left-sided free-kick and Mooney sent an unmarked header past Leban.