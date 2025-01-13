Hectic month continues for Gainsborough Trinity with home double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A home double header awaits for Russ Wilcox’s Gainsborough Trinity, who first host runaway league leaders Macclesfield on Saturday before Matlock Town visit the Kal Group Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Holy Blues are facing a hectic fixture schedule that sees them play five games ahead of their big Round of 16 FA Trophy tie against Woking at the beginning of February.

The Blues took their first point of 2025 with a 1-1 draw away at a freezing Basford United at the weekend, with boss Russ Wilcox frustrated not to take all three.

McKeal Abdullah gave Basford a 21st minute lead only to see Lewis Butroid level with his seventh goal of the season as Will Lancaster's precision ball into the box was met crisply on the volley seven minutes later.

Lewis Butroid - equaliser earned point at icy Basford on Saturday.

“Certainly, after our second half performance and in terms of chances created after the first 25 minutes, I felt we were the better side – certainly chance-wise – and we could have won it,” said Wilcox.

"Basford are a good team, move the ball well and scored a good goal.

“On another day, with a bit of luck, Lewis Butroid could have had a hat-trick.

“It was a fantastic finish for his first goal. He has guided it into the top corner with his weaker foot. It was a great ball in too.

“He used the pace on the ball to guide it home. Then in the last minute he hit the post – those normally go in, but unfortunately, not today.

"After we equalised we did create the better chances and Dec Howe had a one on one where again I am sure on grass he tucks that away. I am not blaming the pitch – it is what it is.

"We have to deal with plenty of these at our level so we should be used to it. Then Lewis’ chance at the end, for me, would have been fitting for us to win the game.”

With the Blues involved in one of only two league fixtures at the weekend, Wilcox gave credit to the volunteers, officials and players for getting the game on – and equipping themselves well.

"We do have to take the conditions into account today,” he said.

"It was difficult on that 3G pitch and rock hard underneath.

"So both sets of players did superbly well along with the officials for getting the game on.

“A lot of people would have had that game off, worrying about the health and safety of players.

"But it’s another game ticked off – and we’ve got plenty still to squeeze in.

“It’s important to take the positives from the game.

“Yes, you can always look for more, but it was the spirit and togetherness to go a goal down, but come back and get something out of the game.

“We went a goal behind, but we never crumbled. We fight and scrap back and get a point away from home.”

Wilcox also paid tribute to the travelling support, who once again travelled in good numbers.

“It’s fantastic to see that following,” he said.

“The games are coming thick and fast, and people are spending hard earned money.

“It will be interesting to see how many games we play by the end of the season.

“It’s definitely going to be 50 plus. So I really appreciate their support.”

Tickets for advance purchase are available for Gainsborough’s home games against Macclesfield (18th January) and Woking FC (1st February) with both games set to be segregated, with large travelling support anticipated.

Half Season Tickets are due on sale shortly, to provide supporters with a discounted option until the end of the season – keep an eye on the Gainsborough Trinity social media accounts for more information.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​