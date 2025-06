Home games against Rochdale, Forest Green Rovers, Tamworth and Yeovil Town has seen 7,984 fans come through the games already this season.

Another big crowd can also be expected tonight against Hartlepool United in what is one of the most glamorous games of the season.

But how do the gates down at Boston compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get more Boston United news, here.

1 . Southend United 7,794 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Oldham Athletic 5,606 Photo: Getty Images

3 . York City 5,025 Photo: Getty Images