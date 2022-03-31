Here's how much Boston United and their rivals paid on agents' fees in the last year

Non-league clubs paid a total of 576,528 in intermediary fees last year.

The payments - made by clubs in the National League System - between February 2 2021 and January 31 2022 is more than double the £271,838 dished out on agents' fees in the same timeframe a year earlier.

Boston United were among the clubs named on the list, released by the Football Association today, coughing up a total of £3,250.

That figure was dwarfed by the top spenders in the National League.

Stockport County top the non-league spenders' table after paying £131, 692 in fees.

Wrexham (£80,284), Notts County (£53,061), Chesterfield (£45,686), Grimsby Town (£29,783) are the other big spenders.

In United's National League North, AFC Fylde are the top spenders after parting with £10, 271.

Terry Hawkridge has since left Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Other league rivals paying intermediary fees were York City (£8,319), Kidderminster Harriers (£4,636), Darlington (£2,170) and Hereford (£770).

Northern Premier League outfit South Shields spent £8,969 on fees.

Boston United's payments involved the arrivals of Terry Hawkridge, Jordan Preston and Joe Leesley.

Hawkridge and Preston are no-longer with the club while Leesley is on a season-long loan from Harrogate Town.

The Pilgrims spent £1,000 on agents' fees the previous year, meaning their spending has more than trebled.

