Here's who is in form and who is in freefall as we approach the business end of the National League season and where Boston United, AFC Fylde, Maidenhead United, Wealdstone and Aldershot Town rank

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:44 BST
Boston United gave themselves hope in midweek with victory at AFC Fylde.

But that hope was hit last night with victory for Wealdstone which leaves the Pilgrims nine points adrift of safety.

Above them six clubs are split by five points as the relegatin battle steps up a level.

Here we take a look at the form table around the league and see who is peaking at just the right time. (Form runs from matchday 22 to matchday 32)

11 6 5 0 21:7 14 23

1. Barnet

11 6 5 0 21:7 14 23 Photo: Getty Images

10 6 2 2 17:11 6 20

2. FC Halifax Town

10 6 2 2 17:11 6 20 Photo: Getty Images

9 6 1 2 16:7 9 19

3. York City

9 6 1 2 16:7 9 19 Photo: Getty Images

10 5 4 1 11:7 4 19

4. Forest Green Rovers

10 5 4 1 11:7 4 19 Photo: Getty Images

