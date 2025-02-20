But that hope was hit last night with victory for Wealdstone which leaves the Pilgrims nine points adrift of safety.

Above them six clubs are split by five points as the relegatin battle steps up a level.

Here we take a look at the form table around the league and see who is peaking at just the right time. (Form runs from matchday 22 to matchday 32)

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far at United and why it has gone wrong. Join the debate on our social media channels.

Get more Boston sports news over on our website.

1 . Barnet 11 6 5 0 21:7 14 23 Photo: Getty Images

2 . FC Halifax Town 10 6 2 2 17:11 6 20 Photo: Getty Images

3 . York City 9 6 1 2 16:7 9 19 Photo: Getty Images