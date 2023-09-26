​Hill hits nine goals as Barnetby score 23 in cup

Records tumbled as Barnetby United dispatched Second Division strugglers Santon by an astonishing 23-0 scoreline in the Challenge Cup.

Action from Saturday's emphatic win for Barnetby (in stripes).

​They bettered their previous record of 18-0 against the same opposition in 2002 as they went goal crazy.

Cam Hill helped himself to nine goals, also a record for the club, beating Eddy Reeves’ eight goals from 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Holmes and Callum Wilkins both bagged four goals and Liam Davies a brace with further strikes from Ryan Jordan, Connor Watson, Ross Amner and Andy Dawson seeing them through to the quarter-finals in the most comfortable of fashions.