Hill hits nine goals as Barnetby score 23 in cup
Records tumbled as Barnetby United dispatched Second Division strugglers Santon by an astonishing 23-0 scoreline in the Challenge Cup.
They bettered their previous record of 18-0 against the same opposition in 2002 as they went goal crazy.
Cam Hill helped himself to nine goals, also a record for the club, beating Eddy Reeves’ eight goals from 2008.
Jack Holmes and Callum Wilkins both bagged four goals and Liam Davies a brace with further strikes from Ryan Jordan, Connor Watson, Ross Amner and Andy Dawson seeing them through to the quarter-finals in the most comfortable of fashions.
Barnetby, who are third in the Scunthorpe & District League Division One standings, host Gainsborough Town on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.