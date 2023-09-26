Register
​Hill hits nine goals as Barnetby score 23 in cup

Records tumbled as Barnetby United dispatched Second Division strugglers Santon by an astonishing 23-0 scoreline in the Challenge Cup.
By Sports Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:19 BST
Action from Saturday's emphatic win for Barnetby (in stripes).Action from Saturday's emphatic win for Barnetby (in stripes).
​They bettered their previous record of 18-0 against the same opposition in 2002 as they went goal crazy.

Cam Hill helped himself to nine goals, also a record for the club, beating Eddy Reeves’ eight goals from 2008.

Jack Holmes and Callum Wilkins both bagged four goals and Liam Davies a brace with further strikes from Ryan Jordan, Connor Watson, Ross Amner and Andy Dawson seeing them through to the quarter-finals in the most comfortable of fashions.

Barnetby, who are third in the Scunthorpe & District League Division One standings, host Gainsborough Town on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.